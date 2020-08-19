CALGARY -- Alberta's police watchdog is investigating the actions of officers after a man suffered life-threatening injuries Tuesday afternoon in a crash during an alleged high-speed getaway attempt.

According to Calgary Police Service officials, officers responded to the 200 block of 29th Avenue N.E. at approximately 1:30 p.m. following reports two men had been loading stolen property from the home into a black convertible.

After spotting police, one of the suspects got behind the wheel of the convertible and sped away.

An officer attempted to stop the suspect vehicle but the pursuit was halted. A short time later, the suspect vehicle crashed into the Tuxedo Park Community Centre.

The suspect was transported by ambulance to hospital in critical condition. According to police, he has since stabilized and, as of Wednesday afternoon, his condition is considered serious.

No other injuries have been reported.

The community centre sustained major structural damage as a result of the crash.

Despite the fact officers did not use force, the nature of the injuries sustained by the suspect prompted the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) to launch an investigation.