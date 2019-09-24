With the number of break-ins on the rise in recent months, police in Lethbridge are encouraging people to safeguard their properties against thieves.

Between Janaury and July, the number of break-and-enters reported at homes and businesses jumped by 22 per cent compared to the same time period a year earlier.

There were an average of 78 break-ins per month, mainly in the neighbourhoods of Westminster, downtown and London Road, along with the Churchill Industrial Park.

And thieves mainly gained entry through unlocked doors, with 38 per cent using an open man door, 71 per cent entering through a garage door and 29 per cent using an unlocked front door.

Lethbridge police offered a number of tips for keeping properties protected from crime, including:

Always ensure doors to your home and garage are locked at all times, even if you are home or working in your yard, and do not leave overhead garage doors open

Avoid leaving valuables, tools, bicycles, etc., unattended within plain view of the street and do not leave any items inside your vehicle, including garage door openers which are commonly stolen and then used to gain access to a property

Record serial numbers, mark tools and photograph items to assist police in returning property in the event it is stolen and later recovered

Lock gates, sheds and deck boxes to make access more difficult for would-be thieves

The addition of security cameras and motion-sensor lights may help act as a deterrent

Become familiar with your neighbours and the regular activities of your neighbourhood, which can also be invaluable in recognizing when something is out of the ordinary; for example, a suspicious person or an unfamiliar vehicle driving around

Suspicious activity should be reported to police at the time. Call 911 if a crime is in progress or the Lethbridge police non-emergency line at 403-328-4444.