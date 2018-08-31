After enjoying a two-month-long hiatus over the summer, businesses along 17 Avenue S.W. will again need to deal with the headache of construction crews starting next week.

Beginning September 4, crews will again be out working on the next phase of the project , commencing with the closure of College Lane to 8 Street S.W., including the intersection of 7 Street and 17 Avenue S.W.

No impact is expected on College Lane during that phase.

That closure is expected to remain in place throughout the month and will be followed by the closure of the 8 Street and 17 Avenue S.W. intersection and the stretch of road from 8 Street to 9 Street S.W.

8 Street S.W. is expected to be closed for seven to 10 days while that work is completed.

Officials that phase will be to replace underground utility lines and rebuild the road.

The goal is to complete all necessary work up to 9 Street S.W. before the winter.

In early July, city officials announced that work for the 17 Avenue Revitalization Project would be put on hold to give business owners affected by the delays and traffic congestion.

The $44M project is expected to incorporate a new, safer road design, improve crosswalks and intersections, upgrade utility lines for current and future development, improve sidewalks with LED lighting, sitting areas and landscaping and upgrade telecommunications, power and gas lines.

View the remainder of the 2018 construction schedule below: