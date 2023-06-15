Breakfast booze? Calgary bars can begin serving drinks at 8 a.m. during Stampede 2023

A stock photo showing a beer. (Pixabay/@distelapparath) A stock photo showing a beer. (Pixabay/@distelapparath)

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina