CALGARY -- PrinterWorks West has made a significant donation to the Brenda Strafford Foundation as part of Giving Tuesday.

In addition to the $2,500 cash donation, the company is also collecting toys for the families escaping domestic abuse.

Jonathan Ceaser, owner of PrinterWorks West. says it's extremely important to help during the holiday season.

"We heard they were doing a toy drive," said Ceaser. "With the pandemic that’s out today — and obviously family violence is very prevalent — we felt strongly to help out."

The Brenda Strafford Foundation, an organization that supports Calgarians dealing with domestic violence, experienced severe flooding at one of its facilities in November, leaving some families displaced.

With the ongoing pandemic and the recent flooding to the centre, Kimberly Udy, the organization's communications and markeing coordinator, calsl the gift wonderful and says it will ensure kids don't go without a present on Christmas Day.

"Domestic violence is on the uprise, especially with the COVID-19 pandemic," said Udy. "Donations that are coming in now and in the future will be that much more meaningful and we are really grateful."

To donate to the cause, or for additional information, visit Brenda Strafford Foundation