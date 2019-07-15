A fire investigator is working to determine what caused a blaze at a home in the Brentwood area on Sunday evening.

Emergency crews were called to the 5000 block of Brenner Drive N.W. at about 6:30 p.m. for reports of a fire in the roof of a residence following a lightning strike.

Crews were faced with smoke and flame when they arrived and were able to quickly gain control of the fire.

They had to open up the roof to douse the fire in the attic and ENMAX and ATCO were called in to shut off the utilities.

The occupants of the home were able to get out safely and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.