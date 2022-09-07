Bret Hart's Canada Walk of Fame induction to be celebrated in Calgary

A public celebration will be held in Calgary next week to honour Brett 'Hitman' Hart's 2021 induction into Canada's Walk of Fame.

The special hometown ceremony will be held at 11:45 a.m. on Sept. 12 at the Victoria Pavilion, located at 1800 Stampede Trail S.E., near the south entrance to the Stampede grounds.

The wrestling great, who followed in the footsteps of his father Stu Hart of Stampede Wrestling fame, will unveil his Canada's Walk of Fame Hometown Star plaque during the event. The monument will be later mounted at an undisclosed location of Hart's choosing.

Monday's ceremony, which is free to attend, is scheduled to include traditional drumming from the Sorrel Rider Drum Group of the Siksika Nation, a blessing from Elder Clement Leather, and performances of the national anthem, as well as a song dedicated to Hart, by 15-year-old Kaiya Gamble.

In addition to his storied wrestling career, Hart has been a champion for cancer screening after he was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2013 that was detected early through a blood test and successfully treated. Walk of Fame officials said at the time of Hart's induction that his "strength and resiliency inside the wrestling ring are just as impressive outside the ring."

Each inductee into Canada's Walk of Fame receives $10,000 to donate to charity and Hart has selected to evenly divide the money between the Siksika Nation's SN7 youth program and Water First, an orginization dedicated to providing sustainable access to safe, clean water in Indigenous communities in Canada.

The Walk of Fame has previously hosted hometown stars celebrations for the following inductees: