Brett Kissel, fireworks highlight Calgary's Alberta Day celebrations

The recently minted celebration of Alberta Day will bring a festival feel to Calgary's Prince's Island and dozens of communities throughout the province this long weekend.

Calgary's festivities will take place on Sept. 2 and 3 with live musical and dance performances in the park as well as food trucks, beer gardens and Saturday night fireworks. Admission is free.

Alberta Day, a non-statutory holiday to be observed each Sept. 1 in recognition of the enacting of the Alberta Act that formed the province on that date in 1905, was announced by the Kenney government in July.

Country star Brett Kissel headlines the list of Calgary performers (full schedule below) and is set to take the main stage at 2 p.m. on Saturday. He'll also play that same night outside the legislature in Edmonton during the Alberta Day celebrations in the provincial capital.

The government of Alberta says 32 towns or cities will be hosting Alberta Day events this year.

Airdrie's event will be held on Sept. 3 at the Nose Creek Valley Museum with a pancake breakfast, live performances and museum tours.

Okotoks plans to hold a picnic in Old Towne Plaza, free public skate at Murray Arena, and outdoor showings of Jumanji: The Next Level and Ghostbusters: Afterlife in Ethel Tucker Centennial Park. All of the Okotoks events will take place on Saturday.

Calgary 'Alberta Day' schedule (all events at Prince's Island Park)

Friday, Sept 2: 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.