A new app that keeps Calgarians up-to-date on the city's craft beer scene was launched on Thursday by the group behind the BeerGuys Craft Club and the cofounder says he hopes it will help boost businesses all over the city.

BeerGuysYYC offers a guide to Calgary's craft beer events, activities and local and national beer news and is free for android and iPhone users.

The app also allows Craft Club members to access contests, promotions, deals and discounts to some of the city's breweries, restaurants and retailers.

"So our goal is just to broadcast these businesses and tell people, hey listen, there's a great brewery just down the street, duck in for a pint, or there's a great restaurant down the street, go in there for dinner. The whole point behind the app is to drive people into these businesses and get them spending their dollars at local businesses," said Matt Wilson, co-founder of BeerGuysYYC.

A percentage of the proceeds from the Craft Club go to help a local charity and members and non-members can download the app starting on August 1.

To learn more about the BeerGuys Craft Club visit the website.