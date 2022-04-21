Brewery and the Beast food and drink festival returns to Calgary

Tickets for Calgary's Brewery and the Beast food and beverage festival went on sale on Thursday as organizers celebrated the event's return.

The annual outdoor culinary festival hasn't been held in Calgary since 2019 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but returns this August.

It will be held from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 21 at a new venue – Stampede Park. The venue change also means guests no longer have to use outhouses and will have access to full-service washrooms inside the Big 4 building.

"Meat cooked over fire, delicious craft beer, tasty cocktails, premium wine, B.C. cider and original live music are the ingredients that make up Brewery and the Beast," reads the festival's website.

"The festival showcases a collective of skilled chefs and artisans who serve up a food and beverage experience to promote local restaurants and food sustainability."

General admission tickets are $152.28 plus fees and taxes but include unlimited food and eight drink tickets.

Those who purchase VIP tickets ($255.65 plus fees and taxes) get an extra hour of time at the festival with admission starting at noon – and they also receive two extra beverage tickets.

For more information on the event and to purchase tickets you can visit Brewery and the Beast's website.