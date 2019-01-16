A local blogger’s response to a former politician’s claim that Albertans are furious and that the province faces a bleak future on its current path has resulted in an outpouring of positivity and scenic vistas on Twitter.

On Monday, Brian Jean, the former leader of the Wildrose Party, posted 'An Agenda to Move Alberta Forward', a scathing essay expressing his frustrations with the current issues the oil and gas industry faces as well as the fact Alberta lacks a ‘mad as hell’ party that could help get Canada back of track through constitutional changes.

In his piece, Jean declared that ‘Albertans are furious’ but that most Albertans love Canada, want to see Canada work again, and believe Canada can be fixed.

In response to Jean’s essay, a #NotAngryAB trend was started by blogger Mike Morrison as a reminder that ‘life is pretty good in Alberta’.

“If you click on the hashtag and see why people love living in Alberta, it’s the minimum wage, it’s the $25 day care, it’s the low taxes, it’s the ability to change careers,” said Morrison. “It’s a really great province to live in.”

“I would invite anyone who agrees with this sentiment or doesn’t agree with the sentiment to click on this hashtag because, if you think you’re speaking on behalf of all Albertans, I would argue that this hashtag is pretty representative of the Alberta that I’ve experienced. I’m seeing people from all political parties, from all orientations, from all races, from all backgrounds.”

Tuesday afternoon, Jean took to his Facebook page to criticize the ‘no one is angry’ claims of ‘elites and left-wing bloggers’ who posted 'pictures of pets' and argued that the ‘farmers, ranchers, unemployed Albertans, oil and gas workers, and some of the hundreds of people who contact me daily’ would be a better representation of the current mindset of Albertans.

With files from CTV’s Stephanie Wiebe