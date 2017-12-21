An inspection conducted by members of the Canada Border Services Agency resulted in the seizure of 17 bricks of suspected cocaine and charges against a 39-year-old Calgary man.

On Monday, December 17, officers at the Coutts border crossing stopped and inspected a commercial vehicle. Inside a closet area in the cab of the truck, CBSA members located 21 kg of suspected cocaine.

RCMP members were called to the border and the driver of the vehicle, 39-year-old Kuldeep Singh of Calgary, was arrested.

Singh faces four drug-related charges and was scheduled to appear in Lethbridge Provincial Court on Thursday, December 21.

Monday’s seizure was the second significant seizure of suspected cocaine in recent weeks. On December 2, nearly 100 kg of suspected cocaine was found inside the cab of a commercial vehicle and two California men were arrested and charged.