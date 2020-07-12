CALGARY -- Environment Canada has issued another weather advisory for the residents of Calgary, stating that present conditions could result in "dangerous thunderstorms" Sunday.

The agency first issued the watch at 8:13 a.m., saying there is a potential for storms to develop in the foothills at around noon. As the afternoon progresses, those systems are expected to move eastwards.

"Conditions are favourable for the development of dangerous thunderstorms that may be capable of producing strong wind gusts, damaging hail and heavy rain."

As of 10 p.m., the following areas are under thunderstorm watches:

At about 1:15 p.m., Alberta Emergency Alert issued a tornado alert in the Foothills and Willow Creek regions. Approximately 10 minutes later, the alert was called off.

Viewers did send in photos of what appeared to be a funnel cloud, possibly even a tornado, near Nanton, Alta.

"Very large hail can damage property, break windows, dent vehicles and cause serious injury. Remember, severe thunderstorms can produce tornadoes. Be prepared for severe weather. Take cover immediately, if threatening weather approaches. Lightning kills and injures Canadians every year," the bulletin says.

A similar warning was also issued for a number of areas in central Alberta. The risk is expected to remain until late Sunday evening.

You can report severe weather conditions to Environment Canada by sending an email to ABstorm@canada.ca or tweet using the hashtag #abstorm.