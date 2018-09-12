CTV News Calgary Latest Videos
British Airways flight from London to Calgary makes unscheduled stop in Nunavut
A British Airways Being 787-9 Dreamliner at Iqaluit Airport on Wednesday night (photo courtesy: Jimi Onalik_
Published Wednesday, September 12, 2018 8:34PM MDT
A flight scheduled to arrive at Calgary International Airport Wednesday evening made an emergency landing in Iqaluit.
British Airways flight BA103 departed London’s Heathrow Airport at 6:29 p.m. local time but the Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner made an unscheduled stop at Iqualuit Airport in Iqaluit, Nunavut where emergency vehicles awaited the aircraft.
The passengers will spend the night in Iqaluit as the airline has scheduled a flight from Iqaluit Airport to Calgary International Airport on Thursday.
The wife of a passenger on the flight, who asked not to be identified, says her husband was informed the aircraft had experienced an undisclosed mechanical issue.
British Airways 787 on runway in YFB, firetrucks responding. #BritishAirways pic.twitter.com/rsPzGU0r5l— Jimi O (@kivalliqboy) September 12, 2018