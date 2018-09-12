A flight scheduled to arrive at Calgary International Airport Wednesday evening made an emergency landing in Iqaluit.

British Airways flight BA103 departed London’s Heathrow Airport at 6:29 p.m. local time but the Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner made an unscheduled stop at Iqualuit Airport in Iqaluit, Nunavut where emergency vehicles awaited the aircraft.

The passengers will spend the night in Iqaluit as the airline has scheduled a flight from Iqaluit Airport to Calgary International Airport on Thursday.

The wife of a passenger on the flight, who asked not to be identified, says her husband was informed the aircraft had experienced an undisclosed mechanical issue.

More details to follow