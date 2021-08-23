Advertisement
British Olympic champion Tom Daley gives Calgary a workout
British Olympian Tom Daley, who won two medals at the Tokyo Olympics, delivered his latest Instagram Story from the cliffs overlooking Calgary, Alberta, Monday. Daley is in town with partner Dustin Lance Black, the Oscar-winning screenwriter who is working on a new project, Under the Banner of Heaven.
CALGARY -- Calgary is pretty popular with Canadian Olympic athletes, but Monday, an Olympic champion from somewhere else showed up for a workout at the Crescent Heights steps.
That was British swimmer Tom Daley, who won gold (for synchronized 10-metre platform) and bronze (for platform) at Tokyo a few weeks ago.
Daley is in Calgary because his partner, Oscar-winning filmmaker Dustin Lance Black, is in town shooting Under the Banner of Heaven, a TV series, for FX and Imagine Entertainment.
The four-time Olympian won the hearts of social media during the Tokyo Olympics with his hobby of knitting while watching other Olympic events.