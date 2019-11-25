CALGARY — Coming off a big win in Philadelphia on Saturday, the Calgary Flames have something else to celebrate — the return of defenceman TJ Brodie to the lineup.

The team announced Monday that Brodie, 29, has been activated off the injured reserve, 11 days after collapsing and convulsing on the ice during practice at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

Brandon Davidson, who was called up to replace the injured D-man, was sent back down to the Stockton Heat of the American Hockey League.

After a brief hospital stay, Brodie underwent further testing, which team officials said showed positive signs.

He missed five games while on IR.

Brodie flew to Philadelphia to meet the team and continue its road swing.

The Flames face the Pittsburgh Penguins on Monday, which gets underway at 5 p.m. MT.

Their next home game goes Nov. 30 when they host the Ottawa Senators.

The Flames are currently sixth in the Pacific Division with an 11-12-3 record and 25 points.