CALGARY -- Calgary's continuing cold snap has caused several more water main breaks and disruptions, including one Beltline apartment building that has been without full water for an entire week.

A break in the water line at the building, located at 535 13 Ave S.W., happened on the morning of Feb. 8. Work to repair the line has been happening ever since.

"We woke up Monday morning with no water and then we looked outside and there was a big puddle all over the street," said Dani, a resident of one of the apartments.

Crews excavated the frozen ground and eventually found that the leak was directly under the building, according to John Brown with AK Brown Ltd.

"When we went to investigate it, we found that the break was not repairable and basically had to run a new water line to the building," Brown said.

Emergency water supply trucks have been on-site for the week, forcing residents outside to fill up buckets and jugs with water to use.

"Me and my boyfriend were talking, it's kind of like camping. We come and collect our water and heat it up on the stove," said Dani.

"But it's fine. We still have a home and we're safe."

The deep freeze also made the repair take longer than anticipated, said Brown, but repairs to the apartment are scheduled to be completed on Tuesday.

The apartment building isn't the only water disruption currently in Calgary. The city's website says there are two other water outages, both in the northwest, affecting 24 homes.

There's no word how long it will take city crews to repair the outages in the northwest.