Broken System documentary nominated for prestigious national award

A CTV News Calgary documentary on the crisis in the EMS system has been nominated for a prestigious national award.

Broken System: EMS Crisis in Alberta is a finalist for the Canadian Journalism Foundation's Jackman Award.

The award honours news organizations that embody exemplary journalism and have a profound positive impact on the communities they serve.

In the documentary, hosted and produced by Kathy Le, we investigated widespread problems and heard personal stories from patients, families that lost loved ones and paramedics.

The award winner will be announced in June.