Broken window on building prompts road closures in downtown Calgary
Calgary police are asking for the public’s help in locating the suspect vehicle in a Sunday morning hit-and-run in the city’s southwest.
The westbound lanes of Sixth Avenue have been closed between Centre Street and Second Street S.W. as emergency crews assess a broken window on a building.
First Street has also been closed between Fifth Avenue and Eighth Avenue S.W.
Drivers and pedestrians are advised to avoid the area.
Falling glass also prompted a similar closure in the same area in 2017.
This is a developing story and will be updated throughout the day …
Calgary Top Stories
-
-
-
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | High wind, blowing snow and low temps for Calgary today
-
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Quebec COVID-19 numbers skyrocket again with 2,736 new cases
-
-