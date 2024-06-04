Bronco, Checco, Gaiter and Rick: 4 dogs join Calgary Police Service

Four new Calgary police dogs graduated from their training program on Tuesday.

The dogs joined their handlers at a ceremony at the Calgary Police Canine Memorial Park in the city's northeast, where they were presented with their certificates and badges.

"The canine unit has been an integral part of Calgary for about 64 years," said Sgt. Jason MacGregor of the canine unit.

"We take great pride in our work and our training. These highly-trained dog teams are invaluable to locating dangerous subjects, illegal drugs, explosive materials – and returning loved ones."

MacGregor acknowledged the dogs – Bronco, Checco, Gaiter and Rick – aren't really aware that they're being presented with badges or certificates.

"The significance though, is for the human part of the team. It signifies a culmination for all the hard work they've done, a sense of pride in accomplishing the main goal that they set out to accomplish, and then, of course, continuing on to protect the community of Calgary, Alta."

MacGregor says the dogs and their handlers – constables Myles Hovdebo, Jenn Oliver, Katy McAdam and Scott Mondeville – have been working from four to six months to become certified.

Also at the ceremony were three Alberta Correctional Services dogs – Bizkit, McGruff and Norbert – who had completed their drug detection course.

They were also presented with their certificates, along with handlers Shaun McCoy, Doug Brenner and Erin Pipke.

"Our canine unit partnership with Alberta Corrections goes back 15 years or more now," MacGregor said.

"We've been assisting them with training and certifying their detection teams on a yearly basis."

Acting Chief Const. Chad Tawfik says the bonds that the dogs have with their handlers is second to none.

"It's really a special partnership," he said.

"From their keen investigative abilities to the way they connect with diverse communities, police service dogs help people in countless ways and ensure the safety of Calgarians and Albertans alike."

For more information about police canines, you can visit the Calgary Police Service website.