Brooks, Alta. break-and-enter suspects linked to previous robbery

While investigating one break-and-enter earlier this week, Brooks RCMP officers found evidence of a second and arrested three people.

Police responded to a break-in at a business near Fraser Avenue W. and Second Street W. in Brooks -- about 190 kilometres south of Calgary -- just after 9:30 a.m. on Sunday and arrived to find suspects had already fled.

CCTV footage was used to identify a suspect vehicle, and it was spotted nearby a short time later.

During a traffic stop, three people inside the vehicle were identified as suspects and arrested.

Police then determined the same people were connected to another break-in at another business near Cassils Road W. and Second Street W., also in Brooks, earlier that day.

Kevin Sanford 46, Donald Perini 46 and James Shaw, 43, are each charged with:

Two counts of break-and-enter with intent;

Two counts of mischief under $5,000;

Possession of stolen property over $5,000;

Possession of stolen property under $5,000;

Possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose;

Unauthorized possession of a firearm/prohibited weapon;

Possession of break-in instruments, and;

Two counts of theft under $5,000.

Sanford and Perini were also charged with resisting and obstructing a peace officer.

A Canada-wide warrant was also executed on Sanford for violating his statutory release conditions. He remained in custody following a bail hearing and is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.

Perini and Shaw were released from custody on a promise to pay $1,250 each and are scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 12, 2022.