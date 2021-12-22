Brooks, Alta. break-and-enter suspects linked to previous robbery
While investigating one break-and-enter earlier this week, Brooks RCMP officers found evidence of a second and arrested three people.
Police responded to a break-in at a business near Fraser Avenue W. and Second Street W. in Brooks -- about 190 kilometres south of Calgary -- just after 9:30 a.m. on Sunday and arrived to find suspects had already fled.
CCTV footage was used to identify a suspect vehicle, and it was spotted nearby a short time later.
During a traffic stop, three people inside the vehicle were identified as suspects and arrested.
Police then determined the same people were connected to another break-in at another business near Cassils Road W. and Second Street W., also in Brooks, earlier that day.
Kevin Sanford 46, Donald Perini 46 and James Shaw, 43, are each charged with:
- Two counts of break-and-enter with intent;
- Two counts of mischief under $5,000;
- Possession of stolen property over $5,000;
- Possession of stolen property under $5,000;
- Possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose;
- Unauthorized possession of a firearm/prohibited weapon;
- Possession of break-in instruments, and;
- Two counts of theft under $5,000.
Sanford and Perini were also charged with resisting and obstructing a peace officer.
A Canada-wide warrant was also executed on Sanford for violating his statutory release conditions. He remained in custody following a bail hearing and is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.
Perini and Shaw were released from custody on a promise to pay $1,250 each and are scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 12, 2022.
