CALGARY -- Redemptor Progreso's friends thought he was joking when he called to say they'd won $1 million in the Lotto Max.

Except, he wasn't kidding around.

Progreso's group — which also includes Eden Babida, Jerrymar Badua, Wendell Belandres, Lourence Davis, Francis Domingo, Winston Go, Edgar Marzan, Joeven Nazarrea, Darwin Obosa, Joseph Pagdilao, Jeffrey Perlas, Rollie Rayray, Carlos Tabontabon, Alexis Tadeo, Edbert Ton, Arnel Viernes, and Rexie Rapisura — won the prize in the April 10 draw after he picked up their tickets at the Red Basket Food Store in Brooks, Alta. where they live.

He found out about the win the next day when he was at another store and used the ticket checker.

“I just went straight home to keep the ticket in a safe place,” said Progreso. “But then I went back about an hour later to check again.”

Progreso checked the ticket four times, then checked it again and again on the WCLC Mobile App.

“I just couldn’t believe what I was seeing,” he said. “I had my wife look on her phone and we checked it lots of times before I told everyone else.”

Progresso says he’ll be using his share to pay off bills, help out his family and take care of some projects around the house.

He was able to claim the prize remotely as Western Canada Lottery Corporation offices are temporarily closed to the public during the pandemic.