Brooks, Alta. resident dies in early morning fire
(Supplied/RCMP)
A house fire that broke out in Brooks, Alta. has claimed the life of a 51-year-old resident, police say.
Brooks RCMP say they responded to the scene of a house fire at 3:50 a.m. on Jan. 1 on Greenbrook Road.
Two occupants of the home managed to get out safely, officials say, but a third occupant was missing.
"Fire crews entered, and successfully removed the third occupant. Unfortunately, the 51-year-old Brooks resident died as a result of his injuries," police said in a statement.
The identity of the victim has not been released.
The fire is not believed to be suspicious.
Brooks is located approximately 190 kilometres southeast of Calgary.