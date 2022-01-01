Brooks, Alta. resident dies in early morning fire

A house fire that broke out in Brooks, Alta. has claimed the life of a 51-year-old resident, police say.

Brooks RCMP say they responded to the scene of a house fire at 3:50 a.m. on Jan. 1 on Greenbrook Road.

Two occupants of the home managed to get out safely, officials say, but a third occupant was missing.

"Fire crews entered, and successfully removed the third occupant. Unfortunately, the 51-year-old Brooks resident died as a result of his injuries," police said in a statement.

The identity of the victim has not been released.

The fire is not believed to be suspicious.

Brooks is located approximately 190 kilometres southeast of Calgary.