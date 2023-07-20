Brooks Bandits heading to Sweden in August for U20 tournament

The Brooks Bandits, who have won just about every Canadian hockey championship they're eligible for, are going international.

The CJHL and AJHL reigning champions are participating in the U20 Super Challenge in Karlstad, Sweden, between Aug. 15 and 20.

The Bandits will be part of Group B, competing against Valerenga IF from Norway and teams from Denmark and Hungary.

Group A will feature a Swedish team from Farjestad BK, as well as teams from France, Austria and Italy.

“The opportunity to travel and compete internationally was something we couldn’t pass up,” said Bandits coach and GM Ryan Papaioanno in a release posted on the team's website.

“The competition will be strong and the considerations of larger ice, time change and international rules will be a unique challenge for our staff and players. The organizing committee has been a pleasure to work with and the undertaking of this trip has been substantial.”

DAKOTA MASON NAMED ASSISTANT COACH

The Bandits also announced that former Bandit Dakota Mason has been named an assistant coach. Mason played for the Bandits from 2011-13, winning two AJHL championships and a national championship.

He'll replace Nick Prkusic, who is leaving the team to pursue a professional career as a player.

“Having Nick join our staff last year was a tremendous help to our success. After coaching him for three years and now having him work for me, I can say that he is an intelligent hockey mind with passion for the game,” said Papaioannou.

“He developed throughout last season as a young coach and is well set up to re-join the coaching ranks after playing professionally. He is at the age where he must take this shot at playing before he’s been out of the game for too long.

"We are very understanding of his passion to compete in pro hockey and want to thank him for his efforts last season and wish him the best, hoping we will have him back in Brooks once again.”

Following their Swedish road trip, the Bandits open training camp Aug. 26. Their first exhibition game is Sept.5.