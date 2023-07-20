Brooks Bandits heading to Sweden in August for U20 tournament

The Brooks Bandits will compete in an international U20 hockey tournament in Sweden in mid-August (Photo: Twitter@BrooksBandits) The Brooks Bandits will compete in an international U20 hockey tournament in Sweden in mid-August (Photo: Twitter@BrooksBandits)

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina