Brooks Bandits repeat as Centennial Cup champs with 4-1 win over Pickering

One southern Alberta team hoisted a trophy Monday.

The Brooks Bandits arrived home Monday with the Centennial Cup packed into the luggage bin of the team bus, after thoroughly dominating the Pickering Panthers in Sunday's final.

The Bandits swarmed the Panthers, but it was Pickering who opened the scoring in the first, when Ethan Doyle spotted a loose puck in front and beat Bandit goalie Ethan Barwick.

The Bandits outshot Pickering 16-1 in the second, but couldn't find a way to put a puck past Zachary Roy, who was brilliant in goal for the Panthers.

The Bandits finally got to Roy in the third. Ethan Lund sent a puck to Nic Degraves, who passed to Aiden Fink, who broke the goose egg, tying it up for the Bandits.

Fourteen seconds later, the Bandits took their first lead of the game, when Zach Bookman sent Devin Phillips in on a break. Phillips beat Roy and the score was 2-1 for Brooks.

With around seven minutes left, the Panthers got sloppy, coughing up the puck. T.J. Hughs slid the puck to McAllister, who fired it past Roy, making it 3-1 for the Bandits.

With a couple minutes left, the Bandits put the game away, when McCallister scored his second goal of the game on the power play to make it 4-1 for the Bandits.

That was the final score, as the Brooks Bandits won the 2022 Centennial Cup, their third.

The Bandits went undefeated in the tournament, becoming repeat winners.

Phillips, who scored the winning goal and was named the player of the game, said the Bandits had to keep pressing in order to come out victorious.

"We'd been dominating them all game," he said. "And we've just been more perimeter (based). We just had to generate and get to those (spots) in the zone and get to the net and we did."

On the winning goal, Phillips said it was a case of good chemistry between himself and Bookman that enabled him to light the lamp.

"I just saw them step up and I saw Booky have the puck," he said. "He made a great pass to me and I just got a breakaway and it was lucky enough to go in."

For Phillips, the moment couldn't have been any bigger.

"Man, from where I've come from, this has been life-changing for me," Phillips said. "I can't thank the Brooks Bandits organization enough. It's just been an honour."

With files from Glenn Campbell