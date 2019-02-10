A southern Alberta minor hockey team celebrated a big win on Saturday night that helped them shatter a record in the Alberta Junior Hockey League.

The Brooks Bandits defeated the Fort McMurray Oil Barons 4-1 at the Centennial Regional Arena, setting a new record of 25 wins in a row.

The team is first in the league and is now three wins away from the record for most wins in a single season in the AJHL.

The team will be hosting the national Junior A championship in the spring and coaches say that winning that would be more important than any streak during the regular season.

The Bandits’ next game is against the Olds Grizzlys on Wednesday night.

The Okotoks Oilers set the record of 24 wins last year before going onto the AJHL Finals where they were defeated by the Spruce Grove Saints.

(With files from CTV Lethbridge’s Tyler Barrow)