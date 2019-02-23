The wins kept on coming for the Alberta Junior Hockey League’s Brooks Bandits and the team notched its 54th win of the season in front of their hometown crowd on Friday night.

The Bandits defeated the Camrose Kodiaks 6-2, improving the season’s record to 54-3-0.

54 wins! It's a 6-2 final for your Bandits over the visiting Kodiaks and the most victories in a season in #AJHL history!



Final shots 49-14 Brooks. pic.twitter.com/K431BLDLP7 — Brooks Bandits (@BrooksBandits) February 23, 2019

The team is also the first ever squad to have 29 straight wins at home as well.

There are three games left in the season and their next match is against the Calgary Canucks at the Max Bell Arena on Sunday.