Brooks Bandits sweep through Europe to win U20 Super Challenge

Brooks built a 4-0 lead in the first period, then withstood a furious second-period comeback by France to prevail 8-3 in the title match at the U20 Super Challenge in Karlstad, Sweden Sunday.

After racing out to that early lead, France responded with three straight goals in the middle frame, but Brooks responded with four more in the third to claim the title.

Goaltender Brendan Holahan stopped 21 shots for the Bandits, and was named the tourney's top goalie.

Bandit defenceman Quinn McCall was named the tournament's top defenceman.

The Brooks Bandits have won the U20 Super Challenge Cup in Sweden! pic.twitter.com/nilRJBi9K5 — Brooks Bandits (@BrooksBandits) August 20, 2023

Mathieu Tailefer, Dylan Lariviere, Caelan Fitzpatrick and McCall scored first-period goals for the Bandits.

Mattis Chapuis, Emil Tavernier and Mathis Defour responded for the French in the second, but the Bandits struck back in the third, on goals by Mirko Battazzoni, Nathan Free, Nic DeGraves and Dylan Compton responded for Brooks.

The Bandits outshot France 48-24, to complete a 5-0 record over the course of the tournament.

Brooks outscored their opponents 32-9.