

CTV News Calgary





The Brooks Bandits have capped off a record setting season by winning the National Junior A Championship.

The Bandits beat the Prince George Spruce Kings 4-3 on Sunday afternoon in front of a hometown crowd.

The team started strong against Prince George and scored three goals in the first period.

The Spruce Kings battled back and scored with just 45 seconds left on the clock to make it a 4-3 game.

The packed house cheered the team on as the final seconds ticked off the clock and went wild when the hometown heroes clinched the title.

This was the 49th annual National Junior A Championship.

Brooks Bandits National Junior A Champions! pic.twitter.com/Eu5Z4KQ0Hz — Tyler Barrow (@CTVTyler) May 20, 2019