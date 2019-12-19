BROOKS -- A 52-year-old Brooks man has been charged in connection with a June crash near that city that killed a Three Hills senior.

On the afternoon of June 3, a pickup truck travelling southbound on Range Road 150 collided with an SUV that was eastbound on the Trans-Canada Highway.

The driver of the SUV, a 72-year-old man from Three Hills, was pronounced dead on scene. The man's 71-year-old wife was injured in the crash and transported to hospital in stable condition.

The driver of the pickup truck was also injured in the collision.

On Dec. 19, RCMP confirmed the driver of the pickup truck, 52-year-old Gavin Petrie of Brooks, had been charged with:

Dangerous operation causing death

Danger operation causing bodily harm

Petrie is scheduled to appear in Brooks provincial court on Jan. 15, 2020.