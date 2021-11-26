Brooks man faces charges related to 2 robberies

CALGARY -

A man faces multiple charges in relation to two robberies that took place in the Brooks on Nov. 10 and Nov. 11.

After receiving a number of tips from the public, a search warrant was obtained and executed on a residence.

As a result, 42-year-old Marcel Leydier of Brooks has been charged with:

· Two counts of robbery;

· Two counts of intent to commit an indictable offence with face masked or otherwise disguised;

· Two counts of possession of stolen property;

· Carrying a concealed weapon; and

· Possession of weapon for a dangerous purpose

Leydier was released on conditions. He's scheduled to appear in Brooks Provincial Court on Dec.15.