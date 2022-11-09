Brooks-Medicine Hat legislature seat secured by Smith in byelection

MEDICINE HAT, Alta. -

Premier Danielle Smith has won her seat in Alberta’s legislature after coming out on top in Tuesday’s byelection for the riding of Brooks-Medicine Hat.

Smith had to wait longer than expected for the result after a slow counting process.

Her victory speech consisted of her plans for the province, including help for seniors and the most vulnerable, a provincial fuel tax holiday, changes to the health care system and the much-talked-about sovereignty act.

The premier also took aim at the Alberta NDP as well as federal politicians.

“You can choose Rachel Notley and the NDP that increasingly take their orders from Jagmeet Singh and Justin Trudeau at the federal level ... or you can choose a united, confident and energized UCP that will keep Alberta strong and free.”

Smith won 54.5 per cent of the vote, with a turnout hovering around 37 per cent.

That represents a roughly six per cent drop in support for the UCP in the riding.

“I think the Premier was a bit disappointed she didn't fair better, as far as the actual vote was concerned. Fifity-five per cent or so is nothing disturbing, but as the premier she was anticipating a little bit of a higher score,” said Jim Groom, political science instructor at Medicine Hat College.

NDP candidate Gwendoline Dirk finished second with 26.7 per cent of the vote.

While it lags significantly behind Smith, it’s an almost nine per cent bump to what the party managed in the 2019 general election in the riding.

Dirk says she was blown away by the support and eager to ride the wave of momentum.

“I may not be going with a seat in the legislature, but the amount of support that we have received, this vote is incredible.”

Rounding out the top three was Alberta Party candidate and leader Barry Morishita.

Like the NDP, the Alberta party enjoyed a boost of support of more than nine per cent compared to the last election.

The former Brooks mayor however is disappointed with the result and hopes the party can learn from the byelection.

“We'll have a good look at our results and have a good analysis of what happened. We've got our AGM coming up here in a few weeks in Edmonton,” he said.