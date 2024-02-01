Brooks, Okotoks and 3 other AJHL teams to join BCHL immediately

The Brooks Bandits won’t be defending their Alberta or Canadian Junior Hockey League titles in 2024, but will instead have a chance to be the best Alberta team in the British Columbia Hockey League.

The Bandits announced Thursday that they are joining the BCHL effective immediately, along with four other departing AJHL clubs from Okotoks, Blackfalds, Spruce Grove and Sherwood Park, Alberta.

They have a new schedule featuring a slate of games against each other, as well as the other teams in the BCHL.

The five new BCHL clubs will compete against each other to crown an Alberta champion, after which there will be an “opportunity” for the Alberta champion to meet the B.C. champion “in a year-end competition,” said a media release from the B.C.H.L.

“We are pleased to officially welcome these five franchises into the fold as members of our league,” said BCHL CEO Chris Hebb. “All five are strong organizations from great communities and we look forward to the immediate boost they will give our league. We were encouraged by their belief in our model and think that adding these teams will strengthen the development of all our players.”

SUDDEN TRANSITION

The sudden transition came about after the AJHL cancelled most of the five departing teams’ remaining games last week, effectively ending their seasons. They were limited to playing previously-scheduled games against each other.

The five Alberta-based teams were originally supposed to join the BCHL next September.

“With the unfortunate situation the Alberta teams have faced in recent weeks with having games cancelled in their previous league, it was imperative to us to get these players back on the ice in meaningful competition,” said BCHL commissioner Steven Cocker. “This five-team schedule and postseason will give these athletes the chance to get in a full set of games for the remainder of the year, which is the most important thing to us.”

Now, the Bandits have 10 home and 10 away games scheduled for the rest of the BCHL season, starting Sunday with a 2 p.m. face off against the Blackfalds Bulldogs in Brooks.

“This is a historic day for our franchise. After thorough consideration, we are confident the BCHL gives our players the best opportunity to compete at the highest level for college tracking players in Canada,” said Bandits’ coach and general manager Ryan Papaioannou.

The Bandits said 2023-24 season tickets will be honoured for the remainder of the season, which includes nine home games. The Feb.6 game isn’t part of the season ticket package but season ticket holders will have the opportunity to buy tickets in a designated section.