Brooks RCMP arrest man wanted in assault of Good Samaritan

RCMP say they've arrested a man wanted in connection with an attack on a Good Samaritan in Brooks last week.

Officials say Travis Seitz, 31, was found in Duchess, Alta., located approximately 15 kilometres north of Brooks, with the assistance of Alberta Law Enforcement Response Team (ALERT) members.

Seitz was wanted on warrants in connection with an incident where a man, who had stopped to help Seitz and his accomplice, Crystal Bigstone, after they crashed on March 2.

Police say Seitz and Bigstone attacked the man, stole his truck and fled the scene.

Bigstone was arrested a short time later, but investigators conducted an extensive search for Seitz.

Now that he is in custody, he is charged with:

Robbery;

Possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000;

Operation of a motor vehicle while prohibited; and

Fail to comply with a probation order.

RCMP call the operation "a perfect example" of how the public and police work together to resolve a crime.

"From the start of this investigation until the apprehension of both suspects the Brooks RCMP has been supported by the southeastern ALERT, RCMP police dog services, RCMP emergency response team, as well as multiple members of the public providing assistance with tips into potential sightings," said Cpl. Josh Argue with the Brooks RCMP in a release.

Seitz is in police custody and has been admitted to hospital for treatment of injuries he sustained in the March 2 crash.