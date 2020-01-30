CALGARY -- Police are looking for the public's help to locate a suspicious person in connection with an incident involving a young student outside a recreation centre in Brooks, Alta.

Officials say the victim was waiting for the school bus outside the JBS Canada Centre, located on 1 St. E., on Wednesday morning when a man in a truck drove up to them.

The man began to speak with the student, but the interaction was brief and police say the student did not respond.

The suspect drove away once the school bus arrived. The victim reported the incident to an adult a short time later who, in turn, contacted police.

Brooks RCMP are now conducting an investigation and have increased patrols in school zones while classes are in session.

Investigators are also looking for the suspect, who is described as:

Male

In his late teens to early 20s

Heavyset build

Light-coloured moustache

He was seen driving an older, two-door blue truck that had rust on it.

Anyone with information they believe may help police are asked to call Brooks RCMP at 403-794-4400.