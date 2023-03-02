Brooks RCMP seek driver in suspected luring incident

Authorities in the town of Brooks, Alta., are looking for the public's help identifying a driver connected to a suspected luring incident.

Brooks RCMP say a 16-year-old girl was walking home from school at 12:55 p.m. on Wednesday when a truck stopped near her.

"The driver rolled down his passenger side window and spoke to her through the window," RCMP said in a release. "He asked her if she had a long walk, to which she replied that she didn't.

"He then offered her a ride and she declined."

Police say the driver made the request a number of times before the girl left the scene.

The driver did not get out of the truck or attempt to follow her.

He is described as:

Having a light complexion;

Being approximately 40 to 50 years old;

Having a deep voice;

Having messy, shoulder-length brown/grey curly hair and a scruffy beard; and

Wearing a black T-shirt.

The suspect's vehicle is described as a dark red, four-door Ford truck. Police say the driver had to turn the truck off to speak because its engine was so loud.

The vehicle also had oversized, aftermarket tires installed.

Anyone with information that could help identify the driver is asked to call Brooks RCMP at 403-794-4400.

Anonymous tips can also be made to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the "P3 Tips" app.