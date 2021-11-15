Brooks RCMP seek information about 2 robberies

CALGARY -

Brooks RCMP is seeking public assistance identifying suspects in a pair of recent robberies.

The first one took place Nov. 10, just before 9 p.m. when police received a call about a robbery at a store on the 300 block of Cassils Road W. in Brooks.

That night, one man wearing a grey hood and mask entered the store with his hands in his pockets. The man demanded money from the store's employee and left with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The man is described as being between 172 and 177 centimetres (5'8" and 5'10") tall, with a medium build. He was last seen wearing a dark coloured sweater, light grey winter jacket and grey balaclava hood.

(Photo of suspect in Nov. 10 robbery in Brooks, Alta.)

The second took place the next evening, a little after 9 p.m. Police received a call about a robbery at a store located on the 100 block of Second St. W.

There, a male suspect entered the store wearing a white face mask with two eyeholes cut into it and carrying a black bag. He told the lone employee on duty that he had a weapon and asked for money. He left with an undisclosed amount of cash.

He's described as around six feet tall, with a large build. He was last seen wearing a black and white striped sweater, gloves, black hat and the white facemask with the eyeholes in it.

No one was injured in either incident.

Anyone with information about either robbery is asked to contact Brooks RCMP at 403-794-4400. Anonymous callers can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online or by using the P3 Tips app available at Apple or the Google Play Store.