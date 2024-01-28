CALGARY
Calgary

    • Brooks wins 10th game in a row, shutting down Blackfalds 2-0

    Brooks won its 10th game in a row Saturday night, defeating Blackfalds 2-0 (Photo: X@BrooksBandits) Brooks won its 10th game in a row Saturday night, defeating Blackfalds 2-0 (Photo: X@BrooksBandits)
    Share

    Brooks was missing four regulars but thanks to a standout performance from goaltender Johnny Hicks, the Bandits found a way to win their 10th game in a row Saturday, defeating Blackfalds 2-0.

    Hicks stopped 31st shots for the shutout, his seventh of the season.

    Caelen Fitzpatrick and Ewan McPherson had goals for Brook, who won their fifth road game in a row.

    Next up for Brooks is a Wednesday night game against Sherwood Park. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m.

