A brother and sister are now facing charges related to a shooting in Lethbridge on Monday and police are releasing new details.

Officers were called to an alley in the 400 block of Columbia Blvd. W. just before 8 a.m. after a man reported being confronted by the driver of a white GMC Yukon, who fired a shot before speeding away.

Police found the Yukon in the downtown core a short time later, and two women and a man were taken into custody.

The Yukon was also confirmed by police to be stolen, and a search of the vehicle turned up a handgun.

Investigators determined a second man who had been in the Yukon had been dropped off at a home in the north end of the city. An arrest was made a short time later when a man was seen leaving the residence while carrying a bag.

A search of the bag turned up a handgun, along with ammunition that matched a bullet casing found at the scene of the shooting in the alley.

Police later determined a second shooting had happened on Dalhousie Court W. and two bullet casings were recovered from that scene.

Jarret Bruce Healy, 29 of Lethbridge is facing 15 charges including:

Possession of unauthorized firearm

Pointing a firearm

Careless use of a firearm

Discharge firearm with intent to endanger life

He remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in court next Oct. 28.

Kristylyn Nichole Healy, 32 of Lethbridge is charged with:

Breach of probation

Possession of stolen property under $5,000

She remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in court next Oct. 23.

Jarret has also been charged with aggravated assault for an unrelated incident on Sept. 11 where a 31-year-old man was found unconscious at the intersection of Mildred Dobbs Blvd. and Lettice Perry Rd. N.