CALGARY -- Tears flowed in court as the families of the victims shared impact statements Thursday at the sentencing hearing for a woman and man found guilty in a 2017 quadruple killing.

Three victim’s impact statements were read as Yu Chieh 'Diana' Liao, and Tewodros Kebede, both 27 years old, sat in the prisoners’ box. In December 2019, a jury found the pair guilty of first-degree murder in the death of Hanock Afowerk.

"I have lost my only sibling and my father has lost his only son," said Hancock’s sister Martha Afowerk through tears as her dad and uncle sobbed in the gallery.

"We ache and long for his presence in our lives."

The 26-year-old man’s body was found beaten, shot and duct-taped in a ditch west of Calgary in July 2017. Court heard Afowerk had been held for ransom and was killed when he was no longer of any use.

Liao was also found guilty of accessory after the murders of Tiffany Ear, Glynnis Fox, and Cody Pfeiffer. The trio's remains were found in Afowerk's burned-out car.

Kebede was convicted of accessory after Pfeiffer's murder. Court heard during the trial the three in the car were killed because they were witnesses to Afowerk's murder.

"It left a hole in my heart that can never be filled," said Pfeiffer’s dad Troy.

Troy Pfeiffer recalled Cody’s belly-laugh and his big-smile and said it tears him apart seeing his surviving son without his older brother.

His wife Terri Pfeiffer added it has been "mentally, emotionally, physically and financially crushing". She called the pair in the prisoner box "brutal, vicious, senseless and cruel."

Kebede and Liao already face sentences of life in prison for the murder convictions with no chance of parole for 25 years.

For the accessory convictions, Crown prosecutor Brian Holtby asked for six to seven years in prison for Kebede and three sentences of between seven and eight years for Liao. The sentences would be served concurrent with their murder sentences.

Holtby argued neither of the accused pleaded guilty or assisted the investigation and the acts involved planning an indignity to the bodies.

Holtby expresses emotion for the families of Ear, Fox and Pfeiffer saying "the bodies of their loved ones were horribly disfigured."

Liao’s defence attorney, Susan Karpa, recommended a six year sentence for the accessory convictions arguing Liao has no prior convictions and her culpability is lower because only Kebede set fire to the bodies.

Stacey Tan, Kebede's lawyer, argued his accessory conviction should come with a three-and-a-half year to five year sentence.

Murder charges have not been laid in Ear, Fox and Pfeiffer’s deaths but Calgary Police Service says the investigation remains open.

Fox and Ear were sisters from the Stoney Nakoda First Nation who left behind 16 children between them. "It’s been so hard," said their aunt Nancy Ear outside of court.

Afowerk’s sister expressed gratitude in court for the convictions in her brother's murder.

"I just want to thank everyone for bringing justice to our lives."