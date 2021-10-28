Buddy the black Labrador found safe in stolen minivan recovered at Calgary parking lot

CALGARY -

Buddy the black Labrador has been found safe by Calgary police.

Officers spent Thursday searching for the pooch, along with the dark minivan he was in when it was stolen from in front of a home in 500 block of Hunts Crescent N.W. early around 1 a.m.

A Good Samaritan spotted a minivan with its door left open in the parking lot of a Superstore not far away, in the 7000 block of Fourth Street N.W. on Thursday evening.

Police did a check and found Buddy inside the vehicle. He is now being returned to his owners.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.