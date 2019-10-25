LETHBRIDGE – The UCP government came down hard with its first budget, unveiling $1.3 billion in cuts and the City of Lethbridge says it's concerned about getting its fair share in the years to come.

Mayor Chris Spearman wants to work with the province balance the budget but also make sure the province is aware of his city's needs.

"Our problems and our issues are just as great as they are in the City of Calgary."

Calgary and Edmonton will receive the lion's share of the $860 million in municipal funding, with $40 million is set aside for opioid response.

While there are no specifics on where that money is going, Spearman feels Lethbridge deserves a good chunk of it.

Post-secondary education was also hit hard too as tuition is expected to rise next school year and interest on student loans will also increase. The province plans to tie funding to university graduation classes meeting the needs of emerging job markets.

University of Lethbridge president Mike Mahon doesn’t have an immediate plan to deal with the changes.

"We're going to have to do some hard work to make sure we have all the resources on campus and that will be a big part of the exercise. So, over the next month, [we'll work out] how best to deal with the reductions."

The K-12 education system will also be asking teachers to do more with less. Enrollment is expected to rise while resources will decline. School boards will also see about $200 less per student.

The Lethbridge School Division braced for cuts, but was caught off guard by a $2.9 million shortfall for the 2019-20 school year.

"We didn't read the climate well enough to anticipate the kinds of re-educations and revenue we will, in fact, experience," said Lethbridge School Division superintendent Cheryl Gilmore.

The province is optimistic these cuts will help them balance the budget by 2023.