Buffy Sainte-Marie to host lecture in Calgary discussing her digital artwork

A retrospective exhibit celebrating the digital artistry of Buffy Sainte-Marie is coming to Calgary complete with an appearance by the acclaimed artist.

Buffy Sainte-Marie: Pathfinder, a travelling exhibition of her digital art, will take over the Cloud Lounge on the fifth floor of the National Music Centre (NMC) within Studio Bell from June 3 through Aug. 1.

Sainte-Marie is scheduled to appear on June 18 for a public lecture where she will provide insight into the stories that shaped her digital artwork, a medium that has been a focus of hers since the early 1980s.

"Buffy Sainte-Marie is one of Canada’s most revered artists and a three-time Canadian Music Hall of Famer," said Andrew Mosker, NMC president and CEO, in a statement. "Her body of work, from music to activism to visual art, is inspiring and truly remarkable.

"While Buffy’s music and advocacy work are currently featured in NMC’s Speak Up! exhibition, the Pathfinder exhibition will reveal a lesser-known side to the artist through her digital artworks. This is also the first travelling exhibition that NMC has sought out for Calgary, and we look forward to bringing many more to Studio Bell in the future."

Tickets for the June 18 lecture are $40 each or $35 for NMC members and are now available at Studio Bell.

Admission to the NMC, including access to Buffy Sainte-Marie: Pathfinder, remains available through a 'pay-what-you can' model.