Building a better bike rack
Bike racks haven’t changed much in 60 years, but those old metal stands in front of schools aren’t great for securely locking up today’s expensive bikes. That’s prevented many students from riding to school.
"When we surveyed students at a range of schools, the survey results were very consistent. There were many, many students - up to 80 per cent at some schools - that said the risk of bike theft was a deterrent," said Laura Shutiak founder of Youth En Route (YER).
“It was a barrier," Shutiak said. "They didn't want to ride to school because they didn't want to risk losing their bike.”
In attempt to see more students riding to school on bikes, YER reimagined the old 1970s bike racks, adding large circular metal locking bars and increasing the space to allow for modern bikes to fit properly. They also added a heavy chain welded securely to every bike station so students wouldn’t have to carry a large heavy, often expensive lock to school.
Using grant money from Calgary's Arusha Centre, YER has also established "lock libraries" where schools can loan out locks to students who do not have one.
"It makes it like a much bigger audience of people can use because a lot of people might not own bike locks," said Janna Sahlen, a grade 10 student at Henry Wise Wood High School. "Having the availability of being able to grab one from the school makes it so many more people would want to ride their bikes."
MORE SECURE
Avid cyclist Brennan Tait still uses his own U-lock as well as a heavy cable to lock up his mountain bike but says the new racks with the large circular locking bars make it easier and more secure.
Instructor Kelly Sidebottom inspecting student work at Forest Lawn High welding and fabrication shop
"It's nice to have options, and it seems that it's easier to work with this kind of system, because you can wrap it around (the bike rack) easier and then your tires and the frame," said Tait. "I do agree that it's it's a very smart move to have a more secure lockup system."
YER makes the plans for the new racks freely available, and secured enough donated metal that students in the Forest Lawn High School fabrication and welding program are now making the bike racks in class.
"It actually covers a lot of the different outcomes that we have in our course," said welding and fabrication instructor Kelly Sidebottom. "We have cutting, welding, grinding, fitting, so it really covers all the bases of what we're covering in this program. It kind of prepares the students for the type of work that they would actually see in industry."
Making the bike racks in class is big, heavy hard work but the students say they are proud of what they are making, and that it will be used by high school students for possibly generations to come.
"It's actually kind of honorable that I get to do this work. Like so many kids so many kids are like around schools don't even have any bike racks to just go to," said Forest Lawn High student Haddassa De Beauville. "We have a right to make that choice (of transport) For me seeing a bike rack - I can just ride to school like every day on a bike, instead of wasting money on bus passes, or going in a car."
"I’d expect more people to use it," said student Diego Cifuentes who spent the morning welding together one of the racks. "You don't have to buy a lock of your own, because the chains there anyways, so it will open up a lot more opportunity for people."
YER’s goal is to replace every one of the old style "tire bender" bike racks in the city. The cost of the prototype installed at Henry Wise Wood High School would have been approximately $650 but that cost was covered by donors, volunteers and fabricators.
A new fabricated bike rack for a school normally costs in the area of $2,000.
“This is what we call breaking down the barriers, where we're giving kids the tools to be able to make this choice, they just need a little bit of help," said Shutiak. "The kids want to cycle, they recognize the health benefits, they recognize the environmental benefits, but we make it difficult for them. We need to make it easier."
