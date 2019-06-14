Building on property near Brooks destroyed by fire
CTV News Calgary
Published Friday, June 14, 2019 7:38AM MDT
Last Updated Friday, June 14, 2019 10:11AM MDT
Marco Lehmann captured dramatic images of a fire at a property southeast of Brooks on Thursday evening.
Lehmann says he came across the blaze as a severe thunderstorm blew through the area, filled with lightning strikes.
The structure, which is believed to have housed hay, was destroyed.
