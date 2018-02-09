It’s been nearly a week since a young boy died inside an apartment building in Airdrie because of a carbon monoxide leak but fire crews were called to the same building again early Friday morning for another leak.

Firefighters say they were called to 700 Willowbrook Road at about 12:14 a.m. and when they arrived, they found elevated levels of carbon monoxide inside the building.

“When crews arrived, a young lady who was living in one of the main floor apartments, her carbon monoxide detector had gone off and she made it safe to the lobby and she directed fire crews to where she thought the problem was,” said Deputy Chief Garth Rabel with the Airdrie Fire Department.

The residents were told to get out of the building and where sheltered outside while crews ventilated the building.

After about two and a half hours, the air quality was found to be safe and the residents were allowed to return home.

Officials say the cause of the leak had to do with the building’s water heater failing to vent properly, the same reason that led to a fatal leak on February 4.

Trai Schlicter, 12, died as a result of that incident.

Sarah Gillespie, who lives in another unit in the complex, says she is still shaken by Sunday’s events, but doesn’t plan on moving out of her home.

“I’m putting some trust into it. I mean, that’s all you can do at this point. Especially after what’s happened, you know, the fire department has been amazing and I would trust that they don’t want to see any more lives lost.”

She says that she’s already had a worker from ATCO come in to inspect her unit.

“Everything was okay in my suite, the numbers were fine. They gave the all clear, so that makes me feel a little bit better.”

The fire department has since supplied all the residents at 700 Willowbrook Road with carbon monoxide detectors, free of charge.

They’re now asking the owners of units in the building to have their appliances and venting systems inspected.

Trai’s funeral is scheduled for Saturday and a vigil will be held on Sunday at Nose Creek Park in Airdrie.

No one was injured in Friday’s incident.

(With files from Brenna Rose)