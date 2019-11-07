

CTVNewsCalgary.ca Staff





Calgary police are helping a member of the Medicine Hat Police Service recover law enforcement gear that was stolen from their vehicle in a Calgary parking lot Wednesday.

The officer, who is assigned to ALERT's internet child exploitation (ICE) unit, parked his vehicle in a lot in the 2800 block of Sunridige Way N.E. when Calgary police say it was prowled shortly before 8 p.m. Wednesday night.

Police say a loaded handgun magazine, a bulletproof vest emblazoned with the words ALERT ICE, handcuffs, a baton and pepper spray were taken from the vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Calgary police at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers.