CALGARY -- The Calgary Police Service is investigating a Wednesday morning shooting in a southwest neighbourhood that damaged homes and a vehicle.

According to police, the shooting in the 5000 block of 21A St. S.W. occurred at approximately 12:30 a.m.

At least three homes and two vehicles were hit by gunshots.

Investigators have not determined if any of the homes were targeted by a shooter or if they were struck by stray bullets as a result of a shooting in the street.

There have been no injuries reported and no arrests have been made in connection with the shooting.

Shane Thompson lives next door to a home that was hit with bullets. He woke up to see a gunshot hole in the front fender of his Lexus and described it as a shocking experience.

"It sounded like a bunch of firecrackers going off," said Thompson.

"I saw some girls in a limo earlier on in the night and I just assumed it was a party maybe going on in the neighbourhood. We just went back to sleep and we were woken up later on with police at the door letting us know what happened in the neighbourhood."

Another neighbour said their truck was hit five times with bullets and towed away by police.

One resident says he saw several people running up and down the street moments after shots were fired.

"There was two other groups of gentlemen kind of running up and down, a little bit of commotion on the street and they kind of peeled out of here about 5 minutes later," said Jake, who chose not to provide his last name.

"The next thing you know the cops are all over and looking at some of the carnage. It looks like some houses were hit and it just kind of hits home when it’s on your block."

Anyone with information is asked to call the Calgary Police non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at (403) 262-8477.