Bulls shut down Dawgs with 1-0 win in Lethbridge

Andrew Kithii was the story for the first half of the game Thursday night in Lethbridge, and the story stuck, as the Lethbridge Bulls blanked the Okotoks Dawgs 1-0.

Kithil pitched five no-hit innings, striking out three before giving way to Shaye McTavish, Brad Goodwin and Cole Bormann, who collectively gave up three hits.

The only run of the night came on a two-out double by Kalem Haney in the bottom of the fifth inning.

Haney's blooper was enough to score Carlin Dick with the night's only run.

Bobby Vath almost matched Kithil on the mound, tossing four innings and allowing no runs. Vath gave up two hits and struck out four before the bullpen took over, allowing a single run to score.

Next up for the Dawgs is a Friday night contest in Medicine Hat, where they take on the Mavericks at 7:05 p.m.

After that, the Dawgs return to Seaman Stadium to take on the Bulls Saturday night at 7:05.

The Bulls are in Brooks Friday, before travelling to Okotoks for a Father's Day weekend pair against the Dawgs.