16 giant murals covering buildings across Calgary’s Beltline,painted by acclaimed mural artists from across Canada and around the world, which are all part of the Beltline Urban Mural Project.(BUMP), are finally ready for their closeup.

BUMP launched three years ago with only three murals painted that summer. By the time the festival wraps up this weekend, there will be 30 of the huge paintings gracing inner city buildings, mainly across the city's Beltline.

The goal? To make the neighbourhood even more of a visual feast than it already is.

“It makes a place more worthwhile visiting, it adds more character to the neighbourhood “says BUMP Project Outreach Coordinator Erin Lloyd.

“It makes it a friendlier place and gives you more reason to walk around and explore.”

For those who want to explore the murals, BUMP is hosting walking tours of the murals throughout the weekend.. It is also hosting a back alley party between 7th and 8th streets southwest behind Inner City Brewing on 11th avenue, in a once barren alley, that is now surrounded by mural art.

One of the artists whose work is on display in the 11th avenue alley is Toronto’s Reza Nik, an architect who turned his design skills to creating murals.

“It adds colour to the cities, especially our Canadian cities," Nik says. "A lot of times we are hesitant to use colour. In an urban. planning sense, it is something that becomes markers within the city.”

Nik says murals do more than simply beautify a city.

They can beautify the beholder as well.

“”Beautiful things -- as subjective as they may be -- can influence the mind and make you happier,” he says.

Troy Lovegates is freehand painting a six storey high, whimsical mural on 17th Avenue. It depicts the personal baggage an average person lives with every day .

The Oakland artist hopes the BUMP festival prompts new artists to turn their skills to murals.

“I find when there is a mural festival in a city it will inspire people to start painting murals ... and travel the world,” says Lovegates.

“If I had seen that when i was 16, I would have loved it and gotten into what I do sooner.”

BUMP is funded by the Beltline Community Association, with support from TD.

The BUMP Festival runs Aug. 28 to 31 . If you want to look for the paintings on your own or watch some of the artists at work, a map of this year’s artwork can be found online.

If you are interested ion the walking tours or attending the Back Alley Street Party Saturday, you need to book online through Eventbrite.ca.